After Further Review: Saints final roster projection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the preseason now complete, Dennis Allen and company will have difficult decisions to make in crafting their final 53-man roster for the Saints.

Here’s my final projection on the way things could go.

Quarterback (2)

Jameis Winston

Andy Dalton

Neither Winston nor Dalton threw an incompletion in the preseason. This position looks to be in solid hands . Ian Book goes from active roster to the practice squad.

Running Back (5)

Alvin Kamara

Mark Ingram

Kirk Merritt

Dwayne Washington

Adam Prentice

The Merritt experiment adds a new layer to this room. It shows they want to find a way to keep him. His speed is special. Plus, his natural ability to play two positions is an asset. Thus, he wins out over Tony Jones, Jr.

It will be interesting to see how they view the fullback position. J.P. Holtz is a guy that h-back role as well.

Wide Receiver (6)

Michael Thomas

Jarvis Landry

Chris Olave

Marquez Callaway

Deonte Harty

Tre’Quan Smith

From the biggest weakness a season ago to the team’s biggest strength this year, this group looks great. Smith’s injury could complicate the numbers.

Tight End (3)

Taysom Hill

Juwan Johnson

Adam Trautman

Some people are down on this position. I’m not one of them mainly because they don’t need a superstar here. Plus, they’ll play a vital role in the run game.

Injuries at other spots force the Saints to only keep three at this position.

Offensive Line (9)

Ryan Ramczyk

Andrus Peat

Cesar Ruiz

Erik McCoy

James Hurst

Landon Young

Calvin Throckmorton

Trevor Penning

Nick Martin

This highlights the tricky nature of managing the roster. Penning could be gone for a while. Young and Hurst are also banged up which obviously impacts the numbers here. Allen sounded optimistic about Hurst would be back in a reasonable time frame.

There will be new names added to this group by the time the regular season starts.

Defensive End (5)

Cam Jordan

Payton Turner

Marcus Davenport

Carl Granderson

Tanoh Kpassagnon

The talent and depth within this vital position group is impressive.

Defensive Tackle (4)

David Onyemata

Shy Tuttle

Kentavius Street

Malcolm Roach

Roach has had one of the best camps no one is talking about. This group seems pretty solid.

Linebacker (6)

DeMario Davis

Pete Werner

Kaden Elliss

Andrew Dowell

Nephi Sewell

Eric Wilson

Welcome to the biggest unknown on the Saints roster. This is how I view the group with the players they currently have. Linebacker is another spot where the team could possibly add more after cuts. Wilson gets the nod over veteran Jon Bostic in this projection.

Cornerback (5)

Marshon Lattimore

Paulson Adebo

C.J. GArnder-Johnson

Bradley Roby

Alontae Taylor

The secondary is a source of strength for the Saints. This cornerback room is talented with a good mix of young and veteran players.

Safety (5)

Tyrann Mathieu

Marcus Maye

P.J. Williams

Justin Evans

J.T. Gray

The key to the Saints entire defense will be how quickly the safeties can gain their on-field chemistry. In a close call, Evans takes the final spot over Daniel Sorensen.

Specialists (3)

Wil Lutz

Blake Gillikin

Zach Wood

The specialists have shown in preseason just how valuable they are to the Saints operation.

