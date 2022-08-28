BBB Accredited Business
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression

A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent chance of formation into at least a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday (Aug. 28).(National Hurricane Center)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central Atlantic is producing near-gale force winds and has increased to a high likelihood (70 percent) of development over the next five days.

“Although environmental conditions ahead of the system do not appear conducive for significant development, a tropical depression -- at the very least -- is likely to form later this week,” the NHC forecast said.

The NHC said the disturbance “remains elongated with an ill-defined center,” while moving slowly westward at just 5-10 mph toward waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands.

Two other areas being watched -- a trough of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula and a new tropical wave coming off the west African coast -- continue to be rated as having low (20 percent) chances of development over the next five days.

