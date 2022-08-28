BBB Accredited Business
Bogalusa gun violence continues with another man shot dead Saturday night, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in Bogalusa left one man dead Saturday evening (Aug. 27), according to police.

The shooting happened at the intersection of North Border Drive and Virginia Avenue around 7 p.m., Bogalusa police said. Officers found the man dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to his body.

Police said they have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate the individual. Neither the victim nor suspect’s identity has been released.

Saturday’s shooting comes just four days after 50-year-old Veronique Allen was killed in a drive-by shooting unleashed on a Bogalusa house. With reputed gang and retaliatory violence rampant both before and after the July 27 murder of rapper JayDaYoungan in the city, Bogalusa mayor Wendy Perrette pleaded for peace after Allen’s fatal shooting.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Bogalusa Police at (985) 732-3611.

