Bogalusa police name suspect in Saturday night murder investigation

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police have named a murder suspect in the city’s latest fatal shooting reported Saturday night (Aug. 27).

The department said Sunday that 20-year-old Dae’Von J. Gay is wanted for murder, in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at the intersection of North Border Drive and Virginia Avenue. The department did not detail how Gay emerged as the suspect in the slaying.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was a man killed by a single gunshot at approximately 7:11 p.m., authorities said.

Anyone with information on Gay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bogalusa police at (985) 732-3611.

Saturday night’s killing was the latest in a spate of gun violence that has erupted in Bogalusa, before and since the high-profile murder of popular rapper JayDaYoungan on July 27.

Just four days earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, a drive-by shooting attack on a house in the 1400 block of Main Street took the life of 50-year-old Veronique Allen, who was described by Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette as an innocent bystander.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.