Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair

John Q. Adams Middle School
John Q. Adams Middle School(WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT
METAIRIE (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Public School officials say a John Q. Adams Middle School administrator is on leave after an incident with a student on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

The mother of the student posted a photo on Facebook showing an adult grabbing her daughter by the hair.

Jefferson Parish Schools Chief of Staff Gabrielle Misfeldt said she could not confirm the identity of the school administrator, “as it is a personnel matter.” However, the administrator could face disciplinary measures after the conclusion of an investigation into the incident.

Jefferson Parish Schools Statement
Jefferson Parish Schools Statement(WVUE)

The student’s mother did not want to go on camera for an interview, but says her daughter was in an argument with a classmate when the administrator came over and grabbed her by the hair.

