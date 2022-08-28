Nicondra: Sunday spotty storms continue. Keep the rain gear for the work week.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain coverage backed off a bit over the weekend with fewer triggers to keep storms going, but that pattern changes again heading into the work week. Another surge of Gulf moisture and weak low pressure moves over the region again increasing rain coverage. Most of the region will see light to moderate rain, but isolated heavy down pours leading to street flooding remain likely. By the end of the week a boundary drops south along a trough digging to our east allowing for another focus for showers and storms.

As we move through the historically busiest part of the Atlantic Hurricane season tropical activity is ramping up. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several waves that have the potential to reach at least Tropical Depression status. Models hint an area of interest in the Caribbean could possibly become a closed low and head towards the Yucatan. Models vary wildly in strength and there is no current threat to the Gulf. A wave in the central Atlantic has a higher chance of developing into at least a depression in the week ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.