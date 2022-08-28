BBB Accredited Business
One man dead after a shooting in Bogalusa Saturday evening, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in Bogalusa left one man dead Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened at the intersection of N Border Drive and Virginia Avenue around 7 p.m. Bogalusa police received a call of reported gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male with a single gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate the individual.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-3611.

