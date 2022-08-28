One more August-like day to end the weekend before uptick in moisture

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend wraps up with one more seasonal day before more rain comes into the forecast.

Storms are still possible in the afternoon and early evening, but periods of sun will make up most of Sunday.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s with more sunshine and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

By the beginning of the work week, a surge of moisture will move in increasing rain chances each day, peaking Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will fall slightly into the high 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.