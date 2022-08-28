BBB Accredited Business
One more August-like day to end the weekend before uptick in moisture

More afternoon storms
Rain this week
Rain this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend wraps up with one more seasonal day before more rain comes into the forecast.

Storms are still possible in the afternoon and early evening, but periods of sun will make up most of Sunday.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s with more sunshine and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

By the beginning of the work week, a surge of moisture will move in increasing rain chances each day, peaking Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will fall slightly into the high 80s.

