BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp recipients to use their EBT cards to shop at a farmer's market in Topsham, Maine.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been reported across the country, according to Down Detector.

The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Stacie (left) and Scott Toups suffered a carjacking with no answers from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court

Latest News

A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's...
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Original portrait of Winston Churchill found stolen in Ottawa, the thief replaced the photo...
Famous Winston Churchill portrait swapped with fake, authorities say