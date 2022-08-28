BBB Accredited Business
Teen girl fatally shot leaving party in Gentilly, NOPD says

A 17-year-old girl leaving a party was shot Saturday night (Aug. 27) on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue in Gentilly, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl leaving what police described as a “teen party” in Gentilly was fatally shot on the sidewalk Saturday night (Aug. 27), authorities said.

The girl’s identity has not been disclosed, but New Orleans police said she was struck by gunfire in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue at approximately 11:27 p.m. No other injuries were reported, and no arrest has been made.

Responding officers found the wounded girl on the sidewalk. She was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance, but died at the hospital, police said.

The girl was one of five shooting victims in the city on Saturday, police said.

A 30-year-old man was wounded at 3:31 a.m. at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street when a man left a bar and opened fire, striking the victim in the leg.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded when two gunmen in a black Infiniti SUV opened fire on him at 10:06 a.m. in the 3200 block of Oliver White Avenue in the Desire area.

A 46-year-old man was killed when he was shot multiple times in the 2800 block of South Johnson Street in the Hoffman Triangle area at 1:23 p.m. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

Police said an arrest warrant is out for a 52-year-old suspect whose identity was not disclosed, after the man allegedly shot a 44-year-old woman with whom he had been arguing around 11:49 p.m. in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East.

And two gunshot victims arrived at University Medical Center seeking treatment Sunday morning, after being shot around 9:22 a.m. near Humanity Street and Oliver White Avenue in the Desire area.

From noon Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday, four people have been killed and seven others injured in nine separate shootings across New Orleans.

Anyone with information on the Gentilly homicide is asked to contact NOPD detective Shondell Fields at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

