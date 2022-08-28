Two-alarm fire at Uptown house displaces three residents, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire at a house in Uptown New Orleans displaced three residents early Sunday morning (Aug. 28), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The NOFD was alerted to the blaze at 1818-20 Jena Street at 5:10 a.m., and was on scene within seven minutes. A second alarm was sounded at 5:36 a.m. because of the close proximity to other homes on the street. The NOFD said it ultimately took 15 units, carrying 43 firefighters, a total of 74 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or the three occupants who evacuated the single-story, wood-framed shotgun double house.

The NOFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but that it started in a detached backyard shed and quickly spread to the home with the aid of dense foliage in the courtyard-styled backyard.

The fire extended to another detached shed at a home next door. The NOFD said it caused “moderate damage” to that shed but did not damage the other house.

