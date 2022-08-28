BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two-alarm fire at Uptown house displaces three residents, NOFD says

A two-alarm fire early Sunday morning (Aug. 28) displaced three residents of a house in the...
A two-alarm fire early Sunday morning (Aug. 28) displaced three residents of a house in the 1800 block of Jena Street, the NOFD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire at a house in Uptown New Orleans displaced three residents early Sunday morning (Aug. 28), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The NOFD was alerted to the blaze at 1818-20 Jena Street at 5:10 a.m., and was on scene within seven minutes. A second alarm was sounded at 5:36 a.m. because of the close proximity to other homes on the street. The NOFD said it ultimately took 15 units, carrying 43 firefighters, a total of 74 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or the three occupants who evacuated the single-story, wood-framed shotgun double house.

The NOFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but that it started in a detached backyard shed and quickly spread to the home with the aid of dense foliage in the courtyard-styled backyard.

The fire extended to another detached shed at a home next door. The NOFD said it caused “moderate damage” to that shed but did not damage the other house.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Stacie (left) and Scott Toups suffered a carjacking with no answers from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court

Latest News

Central City boy gifted specialized bike from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Central City boy gifted specialized bike from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Bogalusa gun violence continues with another man shot dead Saturday night, police say
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jefferson Parish school administrator on leave after incident with student
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson will publish weekly reports about incidents
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson will publish weekly reports about incidents