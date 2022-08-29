Another Bogalusa shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Another shooting in Bogalusa early Monday (Aug. 29) left a man critically injured and a suspect quickly taken into custody, police said.

Derrick Henry Williams Jr., 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the wake of a confrontation that ended in gunfire around 1:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C, Bogalusa police said.

According to police, Williams accused 23-year-old Tyrese Cotton of assaulting a female Sunday night and shot Cotton multiple times. Cotton was hospitalized in critical condition, but police did not disclose the nature of his injuries nor say whether the assault accusation was valid.

Police booked Williams on Monday at 2:05 p.m. with the murder attempt, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

