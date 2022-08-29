Authorites turn to public for answers in connection to fatal shooting of Terrebonne man and woman

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Nearly two years after the murders of a Gray man and woman, authorities in Terrebonne are turning to the general public for clues.

On Nov. 16, 2020, Janice Gardner was found shot to death by Terrebonne deputies in the hallway of a home on Linda Ann Ave. A man, Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray, was also found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home. Deputies say they later learned that night that two unknown gunmen forced their way into the residence, shooting Stevenson and Gardner.

Steveson was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, authorities say.

Detectives on the scene found video surveillance footage that displayed two armed gunmen forcing entry and later fleeing the scene.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that detectives have been consistently working on this homicide and are hoping that releasing video footage on Monday (Aug. 19) will renew interest from the public.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

