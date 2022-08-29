Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford was arraigned Monday afternoon (Aug. 29) after being arrested over the weekend in an FBI raid of Bossier City Police Department headquarters.

That came after a federal judge signed off on a criminal complaint alleging that Sanford, head of the Bossier City police union, is addicted to opiods and that on three occasions got prescription drugs from a man named Mitchell Morehead.

During the raid Sunday, agents reportedly were searching for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Association. The FBI’s investigation is related to Sanford’s role as president. He has been placed on administrative leave, city officials said.

The arraignment was held Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in downtown Shreveport. Sanford faces a charge of obtaining prescription drugs fraudulently.

Morehead also arrested by the FBI for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

BREAKING NEWS: Bossier City Police Union President Sgt. BJ Sanford arraigned in Federal Court on One Count of Obtaining Prescription Drugs Fraudulently. Sanford was arrested pursuant to a criminal complaint and not an indictment. @KSLA — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) August 29, 2022

Affidavits supporting the arrests of both men were unsealed by the judge handling the case.

According to those court records, the FBI started investigating Sanford and Morehead in January after agents got several tips alleging that both men were embezzling money from the Bossier City police union fundraiser account.

Below is the federal affidavit for the arrest of Sanford:

U.S. Attorney Alex Van Hook has asked the court for pretrial detention for Sanford. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. to determine whether he will be held pending his trial, or if bail will be offered.

Sanford is being represented by Sarah Giglio and Eron Brainard.

