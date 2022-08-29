BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid

Read the federal affidavit for the arrest of Harold W. “BJ” Sanford Jr.
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford was arraigned Monday afternoon (Aug. 29) after being arrested over the weekend in an FBI raid of Bossier City Police Department headquarters.

That came after a federal judge signed off on a criminal complaint alleging that Sanford, head of the Bossier City police union, is addicted to opiods and that on three occasions got prescription drugs from a man named Mitchell Morehead.

During the raid Sunday, agents reportedly were searching for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Association. The FBI’s investigation is related to Sanford’s role as president. He has been placed on administrative leave, city officials said.

The arraignment was held Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in downtown Shreveport. Sanford faces a charge of obtaining prescription drugs fraudulently.

Morehead also arrested by the FBI for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Affidavits supporting the arrests of both men were unsealed by the judge handling the case.

According to those court records, the FBI started investigating Sanford and Morehead in January after agents got several tips alleging that both men were embezzling money from the Bossier City police union fundraiser account.

Below is the federal affidavit for the arrest of Sanford:

U.S. Attorney Alex Van Hook has asked the court for pretrial detention for Sanford. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. to determine whether he will be held pending his trial, or if bail will be offered.

Sanford is being represented by Sarah Giglio and Eron Brainard.

RELATED:

KSLA News 12's Destinee Patterson breaks down what's being done to stem the tide of opioid addiction in Louisiana

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Stacie (left) and Scott Toups suffered a carjacking with no answers from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court

Latest News

The Saints waived quaterback Ian Book (16). (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saints make multiple moves to get roster down to 53 players
Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various...
7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an...
Saints trade Ceedy Deuce, release Ian Book
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State...
Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement