Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris.

Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder.

Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12.

BPD said Porter shot Harris to death through a window.

Harris is the nephew of Hinds County deputy and Brookhaven pastor, Jerry Kelly.

Kelly had asked the community to pitch in and help solve his nephew’s murder.

Now, the investigative law enforcement officer says he and his family are thankful for the arrest. However, they still want answers to the motive behind the killing.

“We still don’t have the why behind the killing of my nephew. And it’s not because he comes from a bad family, because both Spud and the accused come from great families that are very familiar with one another,” Kelly said. “We believe that law enforcement, Brookhaven in particular, will continue to work to make sure that this arrest and charge is followed through.”

Kelly has been vocal about what he says is a lack of policing in the area which he says has resulted in few crimes being solved in Brookhaven.

He’s hosted gatherings in the area to discuss the crime he says plagues the community.

“I hope that other cases like Spud’s in our city are solved and brought to a halt where none are being solved. It’s a different view on this side of the fence and my heart goes out to every family that has stood by waiting for the doors of justice to swing open,” he said.

