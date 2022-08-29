BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy

Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17
Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17(Brookhaven Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris.

Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder.

Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12.

BPD said Porter shot Harris to death through a window.

Harris is the nephew of Hinds County deputy and Brookhaven pastor, Jerry Kelly.

Kelly had asked the community to pitch in and help solve his nephew’s murder.

Now, the investigative law enforcement officer says he and his family are thankful for the arrest. However, they still want answers to the motive behind the killing.

“We still don’t have the why behind the killing of my nephew. And it’s not because he comes from a bad family, because both Spud and the accused come from great families that are very familiar with one another,” Kelly said. “We believe that law enforcement, Brookhaven in particular, will continue to work to make sure that this arrest and charge is followed through.”

Kelly has been vocal about what he says is a lack of policing in the area which he says has resulted in few crimes being solved in Brookhaven.

He’s hosted gatherings in the area to discuss the crime he says plagues the community.

“I hope that other cases like Spud’s in our city are solved and brought to a halt where none are being solved. It’s a different view on this side of the fence and my heart goes out to every family that has stood by waiting for the doors of justice to swing open,” he said.

is Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
Stacie (left) and Scott Toups suffered a carjacking with no answers from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court

Latest News

Managing Weather-Related Joint Pain
Managing Weather-Related Joint Pain
Political Review: Mayor Cantrell Recall
Political Review: Mayor Cantrell Recall
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot and killed on the job in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
Traffic flowing again on Causeway after oil spill
All lanes open again after oil on Causeway southbound cleaned up
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘credible’ threat, source says