Bruce: 1 year ago was Ida, today 4 systems in the tropics but no threat to us

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - 17 years go and just last year we remember the anniversary’s of Katrina and Ida. There are 4 features in the tropics to day with no sight of any issues for us.

Bruce: Today a year ago, we were watching category 4 IDA hit the southeast Louisiana coast. Today we are watching the tropics. There are 4 systems on the map, but fortunately none will have an impact on us. pic.twitter.com/DDBYj1w5pP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 29, 2022

Over the next couple of days, a typical summer set up in in place. Sunny in the mornings, with spotty afternoon showers and a few storms. A typical summer set up around with daytime heating and sea breeze the biggest triggers for rain across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect mostly nuisance showers with a few isolated heavy down pours.

The steamy and sticky pattern is stuck in place as we go through the week. Highs in the 88-92° range and lows in the upper 70s.

