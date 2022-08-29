Bruce: 1 year ago was Ida, today 4 systems in the tropics but no threat to us

BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: 1 year ago was Ida, today 4 systems with no threat to us(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - 17 years go and just last year we remember the anniversary’s of Katrina and Ida. There are 4 features in the tropics to day with no sight of any issues for us.

Over the next couple of days, a typical summer set up in in place. Sunny in the mornings, with spotty afternoon showers and a few storms. A typical summer set up around with daytime heating and sea breeze the biggest triggers for rain across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect mostly nuisance showers with a few isolated heavy down pours.

The steamy and sticky pattern is stuck in place as we go through the week. Highs in the 88-92° range and lows in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

