Edna Karr stepping up to the “Catholic League” this fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Edna Karr Cougars own four state championships in the last six seasons playing in Class 4A. This year, Karr has a new home the “Catholic League”. Karr will now play Rummel, Brother Martin, Curtis, Jesuit, St. Aug, and Holy Cross yearly on the football field.

“I think some things that we do talk about is consistent play part. I think our play has to be more consistent in this league, because our opportunities are going to be fewer and farther between because the style of play we’re going against. More teams like to run the football and condense the game, not expand it,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.

Year 1 in the Catholic League will no doubt be difficult for the Edna Karr Cougars. But at least they have a veteran quarterback to lean on in A.J. Samuel.

“It’s extremely exciting. The guys in the locker room always wanted to play different schools. Constantly playing the same teams. Which were good teams in 4A, but we’re now going to a new level. We’re excited, determined to win, and prove we can do it at the next level,” said Karr senior A.J. Samuel.

“Yeah very excited. Anytime you have a three-year starter quarterback that plays at Karr the expectation is they do their best. That’s what he’s doing. He’s showing he’s doing his personal best. What we have to do around him is wide receiver need to catch the ball, offensive lineman need to protect the passer, and running backs need to run the ball in the run game to help the passing game out,” said Brown.

Karr opens their 2022 campaign against L.B. Landry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.