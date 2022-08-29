Man fatally shot on Canal St., NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a man on Canal Street, the NOPD said early Monday (Aug. 29) morning.

The shooting occurred either late Sunday night or early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Canal St., police say.

This is a developing story.

