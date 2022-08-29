BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Marrero man sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography

Phillip Evans of Marrero, 50, was sentenced to 8 years and 1 month in federal prison after...
Phillip Evans of Marrero, 50, was sentenced to 8 years and 1 month in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography, the US Department of Justice said.(Louisiana Attorney General's office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - A Marrero man who pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography has been sentenced to serve 8 years and 1 month in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The 97-month sentence for 50-year-old Philip Evans was imposed Aug. 18 by U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick. The sentence also includes five years of supervised probation following Evans’ release from prison, and a requirement that he register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.

Evans admitted to distributing images and videos depicting child pornography between April 21-June 3, 2021, using the electronic messaging application WhatsApp.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Pugliese for the Middle District of the Louisiana. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child exploitation that was launched in May 2006.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

St. Bernard Parish Hurricane Katrina Memorial
St. Bernard Parish remembers 164 lives lost during Hurricane Katrina
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
As residents in St. Charles progress towards recovery after Ida, many challenges remain
As residents in St. Charles progress towards recovery after Ida, many challenges remain
Mayor Tim Kerner Jr., Town of Jean Lafitte, give update after Ida
Mayor Tim Kerner Jr., Town of Jean Lafitte, give update after Ida