Marrero man sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - A Marrero man who pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography has been sentenced to serve 8 years and 1 month in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The 97-month sentence for 50-year-old Philip Evans was imposed Aug. 18 by U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick. The sentence also includes five years of supervised probation following Evans’ release from prison, and a requirement that he register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.

Evans admitted to distributing images and videos depicting child pornography between April 21-June 3, 2021, using the electronic messaging application WhatsApp.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Pugliese for the Middle District of the Louisiana. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child exploitation that was launched in May 2006.

