BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New NOPD recruiting class launches with ‘12 brave souls,’ chief says

By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dozen new recruits began training to join the New Orleans Police Department on Monday (Aug. 29).

The training will last six months.

This is the second recruit class to begin this year. Eighteen other new prospective officers are set to graduate from field training at the end of September. A recruit class that began last year graduated eight new officers earlier this year.

Chief Shaun Ferguson says more than a hundred officers have left the force this year. Right now, the department has around 900 officers still on the force.

“Today, we’re in a different position when it comes to law enforcement, but we will bounce back,” says Chief Shaun Ferguson.

Chief Ferguson says he is evaluating everything to figure out how to retain the officers he has on the force and continue to recruit at the same time.

“Right now, we have our uniform committee to look at our officers’ morale to maintain them,” Ferguson said. “We also have a committee together to look at our calls for service. Because, at some point in time, we have to make a decision: Does every call require an in-person response? I just don’t think we are there anymore, so we have to build out on some alternative solutions. And that is what I’m trying to do right now.”

Seven of the recruits in this class are from the metro New Orleans area and the rest are from outside the city. Ferguson said it’s a very difficult time for anyone to join the police force, but today he offered his encouragement and support to the new recruits.

“I think this is a sign of going in the right direction with 12 individuals ... 2 brave souls that I’m very proud of,” he said.

CRIMETRACKER

Teen girl fatally shot leaving party in Gentilly, NOPD says

1 killed, 3 wounded in three overnight New Orleans shootings

Four people killed in separate shootings since early Wednesday morning in New Orleans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed that the attack occurred at the Texaco gas station on Highway 22...
Police trying to identify Ponchatoula woman accused of stabbing store clerk
The levee system in southeast Louisiana has changed dramatically since Hurricane Katrina...
Levees bolstered in 17 years since Katrina, officials pushing for even more protection
St. Bernard Parish Hurricane Katrina Memorial
St. Bernard Parish remembers 164 lives lost during Hurricane Katrina
A 14-year-old Sam Houston High School student was arrested on Friday, August 26, after...
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School