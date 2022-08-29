New NOPD recruiting class launches with ‘12 brave souls,’ chief says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dozen new recruits began training to join the New Orleans Police Department on Monday (Aug. 29).

The training will last six months.

This is the second recruit class to begin this year. Eighteen other new prospective officers are set to graduate from field training at the end of September. A recruit class that began last year graduated eight new officers earlier this year.

Chief Shaun Ferguson says more than a hundred officers have left the force this year. Right now, the department has around 900 officers still on the force.

“Today, we’re in a different position when it comes to law enforcement, but we will bounce back,” says Chief Shaun Ferguson.

Chief Ferguson says he is evaluating everything to figure out how to retain the officers he has on the force and continue to recruit at the same time.

“Right now, we have our uniform committee to look at our officers’ morale to maintain them,” Ferguson said. “We also have a committee together to look at our calls for service. Because, at some point in time, we have to make a decision: Does every call require an in-person response? I just don’t think we are there anymore, so we have to build out on some alternative solutions. And that is what I’m trying to do right now.”

Seven of the recruits in this class are from the metro New Orleans area and the rest are from outside the city. Ferguson said it’s a very difficult time for anyone to join the police force, but today he offered his encouragement and support to the new recruits.

“I think this is a sign of going in the right direction with 12 individuals ... 2 brave souls that I’m very proud of,” he said.

CRIMETRACKER

Teen girl fatally shot leaving party in Gentilly, NOPD says

1 killed, 3 wounded in three overnight New Orleans shootings

Four people killed in separate shootings since early Wednesday morning in New Orleans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.