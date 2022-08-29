BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Typical summer storms for most of the week

Showers and storms increase into the afternoon
Sunrise in Destrehan Monday, August 29th, 2022 from Rick Martin.
Sunrise in Destrehan Monday, August 29th, 2022 from Rick Martin.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a drier start to the morning plenty of moisture will provide fuel for showers and storms as we head into the later parts of the day. A typical summer set up around with daytime heating and sea breeze the biggest triggers for rain across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect mostly nuisance showers with a few isolated heavy down pours.

On this major hurricane anniversary in the heart of the Atlantic season it’s no surprise there are several areas to watch. A wave well east of the Lesser Antilles has the best chance of becoming at least a depression in the weeks ahead. Gulf Coast residents are more focused on an area with a low chance for development in the Caribbean. Model solutions are widespread at the moment as until there is some form of development is very difficult to pinpoint a forecast. Currently there are no threats in the next couple of days.

