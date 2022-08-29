Nicondra: Typical summer storms for most of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a drier start to the morning plenty of moisture will provide fuel for showers and storms as we head into the later parts of the day. A typical summer set up around with daytime heating and sea breeze the biggest triggers for rain across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect mostly nuisance showers with a few isolated heavy down pours.

On this major hurricane anniversary in the heart of the Atlantic season it’s no surprise there are several areas to watch. A wave well east of the Lesser Antilles has the best chance of becoming at least a depression in the weeks ahead. Gulf Coast residents are more focused on an area with a low chance for development in the Caribbean. Model solutions are widespread at the moment as until there is some form of development is very difficult to pinpoint a forecast. Currently there are no threats in the next couple of days.

