Police trying to identify woman accused of stabbing Ponchatoula store clerk

Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed that the attack occurred at the Texaco gas station on Highway 22...
Chief Bry Layrisson confirmed that the attack occurred at the Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of the city.(Ponchatoula Police Department)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Ponchatoula police are asking the public’s help to identify and find a woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday night (Aug. 26).

Chief Bry Layrisson said the attack occurred at a Texaco gas station on Highway 22 in the eastern part of the city. The victim suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Layrisson said it is believed the woman was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier Desert Runner.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact Det. R.J. Hils at (985) 386-6548.

