BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatens shooting at Sam Houston High School

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old Sam Houston High School student has been arrested after allegedly sending text messages threatening a school shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office was notified of a possible threat from a student at the high school around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Detectives were advised that the student had sent several text messages threatening a shooting.

Authorities located the student at their residence and arrested them after inquiring about the accusations.

The student has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

Saints beat the Chargers
Sean Fazende recaps the Saints-Chargers game
One year after Hurricane Ida caused flooding and devastation to Lafitte, residents remain...
Lafitte residents remain resilient despite challenges
Recovery in Jean Laffite one year after Hurricane Ida
Recovery in Jean Laffite one year after Hurricane Ida
For many residents impacted by Hurricane Ida in 2021, they’re still living in trailers in their...
Residents in St. John the Baptist Parish still recover and rebuild one year after Hurricane Ida