BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

St. Bernard Parish remembers 164 lives lost during Hurricane Katrina

St. Bernard Parish Hurricane Katrina Memorial
St. Bernard Parish Hurricane Katrina Memorial(WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - The sun shined through the partially cloudy sky above Shell Beach on Mon., Aug. 29, 2022. The weather looked dramatically different 17 years ago, as Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a Category 5.

Under a tent in front of the parish’s Katrina memorial, Arabi resident Terry Pitry and dozens of others paid their respects to those who lost their lives in the storm. The ceremony was an annual tradition of sorts for Pitry. He had his shrimp boots on, eager to step into the water and lay the ceremonial wreath.

“When I threw the wreath I got sentimental. I started crying. They played Taps. I miss them,” he said.

Pitry joined others at Shell Beach who listened to local government officials read out all 164 names of those who died from Katrina. The people who were lost were close friends and relatives, like Joyce McGuire, Pitry’s mother.

“She was the entertainer of the family and when she passed away, she dumped into me. Now I do all the entertaining. I put the smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

Organizers say the annual commemoration is crucial for those who survived the storm to continue to cope.

“We had made a commitment to meet here every year on this date to read the names for the family members,” St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said.

Organizers also say it’s a way to pass on the area’s Katrina stories with those who were not born to experience it.

“I tell people there is something special in the soil in Louisiana and surely that’s true here in St. Bernard,” Lt. Governer Billy Nungesser said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
Sophia Canales is accused of raping a 12-year-old student and threatening him with a machete.
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Fatal crash in Marrero
Grandfather killed, 8-year-old girl in ICU after head-on crash in Marrero

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
As residents in St. Charles progress towards recovery after Ida, many challenges remain
As residents in St. Charles progress towards recovery after Ida, many challenges remain
Phillip Evans of Marrero, 50, was sentenced to 8 years and 1 month in federal prison after...
Marrero man sentenced to more than 8 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography
Mayor Tim Kerner Jr., Town of Jean Lafitte, give update after Ida
Mayor Tim Kerner Jr., Town of Jean Lafitte, give update after Ida