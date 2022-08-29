BBB Accredited Business
“Tactical advantage” keeps LSU starting QB information under wraps

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s six days until Florida State and LSU kickoff in New Orleans. The biggest question all training camp who’s QB1.

Last Tuesday you said the competition between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier was really close. You would possibly come to a decision by the end of the week, maybe Monday. Do you have an update on the quarterback battle?

“Yes we have, we’ve come to a decision, but I’m not going to announce it publicly. Certainly everybody here wants to know who the quarterback is, I get that. But I think it’s a tactical advantage for us not to announce it. So I’m not going to announce it because it gives us a tactical advantage for not playing,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“Look, Florida State played a game. That’s an advantage for them, having the opportunity to play. The advantage for us is we haven’t played. It doesn’t help us to give up any of our cards in that. We’re going to hold on to that card until gameday.”

Kelly made the decision who’ll be the starter on Saturday morning. We’ll have to wait until this Sunday to see who it is.

