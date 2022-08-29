A typical late summer pattern this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last few days of August will feel like “normal” for this time of year as we see a mixture of heat, humidity and those pop up downpours.

For your Monday, it’s a typical 40% rain chance. Expect sunshine to dominate the morning hours before we get enough heating of the day to see those storms pop. Not everyone gets wet today and if you avoid the rain, it will be plenty hot. Highs will top out in the low 90s for most locations.

Little day-to-day change is expected through the middle of the week as the pattern remains quite stagnant. I do see a small shift to wetter by week’s end on into next weekend as a tropical wave possibly crosses the Gulf. Due to this I do jump our rain percentages by Friday and next weekend to around 60%.

Now time to talk tropics as today is August 29th, the 17-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and 1-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida. Good news, there is absolutely nothing going on in the Gulf today. In fact, there isn’t much going on across the entire Atlantic Basin although we’re monitoring quite a few areas for possible development. Only a central Atlantic wave has a high chance for formation over the next 5 days. I still see no local concerns from the tropics through this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.