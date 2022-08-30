7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various crimes lasting several months.

According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the crimes committed by these individuals range from burglaries and batteries to drug sales and gun charges.

Arrest warrants were secured and the following were taken into custody:

Charleston Turner, 19, already incarcerated on other charges by TPSO, was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm

Ajonte Howard Sr., 30, was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm

Zackeahus Short, 27, was arrested Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying Firearm

Jahiem Howard, 20, already incarcerated in St. Charles Parish on unrelated charges, was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity

Jhyrin Matthews, 23, already incarcerated in TPCG, Pattern of Street Gang Activity -Ahmyri Davis-24 yrs. old of Rebecca Plantation Blvd was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm

Sapphire George, 21, was arrested for Pattern of Street Gang Activity, Possession with Intent to Distribute SCH I and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

Coleman says Adrian Williams, 30, Cmaaj Scott, 20, and Khalia Turner, 22, are still being sought.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.

