All lanes open again after oil on Causeway southbound cleaned up

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was oil on the bridge from an earlier accident Tuesday (Aug. 30) morning southbound causeway at milepost 16.

All lanes on the Causeway are now open again and traffic is expected to return to a normal flow.

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Commission says that there was an 18-wheeler on the bridge that had a faulty engine, causing a significant oil leak.

Motorcycles can now proceed with their travel.

