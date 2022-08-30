Bruce: Fewer storms next 2 days means hotter temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we wrap up August tomorrow it will feel like the late summer season. With less rain and more sun, temps will soar back into the 90s as feels like will be in the 102-106° range.

Bruce: A bit drier skies over the next 2 days. Only a few spotty showers and a storm or 2. Less rain mans hotter temperatures. Highs Wednesday-Thursday at 92° with feels like at 105° pic.twitter.com/rqbVyYC2zQ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 30, 2022

As we work through the middle of the week, rain chances will be spotty and the heat will be more noticeable. Highs stay in the lower 90s through at least Thursday before we start to change things a bit heading into next weekend.

The early look at Labor Day weekend shows an influx of moisture moving in from the Gulf leading to more storms and less hot conditions. Highs should fall back into the 80s as rain chances ramp up to around 60%.

In the tropics, two areas over the Atlantic are being monitored for tropical development. One has a high chance at becoming a named storm and the other a medium chance. The big question is can one of these disturbances get a name before the end of August as we’ve yet to have a named storm this month? That’s only happened twice in our history. Good news...both disturbances look to head out to sea.

