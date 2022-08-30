‘Forever our hero:’ Families remember boy, 3 men who drowned trying to save him from Sabine River

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Four lives were lost as a tragedy on the Sabine River swept away three men and the child they were trying to save.

“It’s a beautiful beach, the problem is it’s dangerous,” Sheriff Mark Herford said. “It changes daily.”

It’s reported that Austin Scott, Troy McCollough, and Kelly Bailey jumped in, attempting to save lives.

“It was just all taking place before anyone knew what was going on,” a family friend of Bailey’s, Laci Ricossa, said.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said they received a call Friday night regarding distressed individuals near the Palmer Lake Road boat ramp at the Sabine River. 7News was told by a family friend that they were attempting to save several people, including a 4-year-old and 7-year-old.

“There were some men on the bank that helped Bently’s mother and sister and his mother’s fiancé's daughters get out of the water, and unfortunately, the others were in the water trying to get Bently,” Ricossa said.

Bailey’s stepson, 4-year-old Bently Lane Fountain, was the river’s fourth victim.

“It takes a village to support a family after a loss of a child for a very long time,” Ricossa said.

Bailey’s father said they want to find the good Samaritan who helped rescue their granddaughter, 7-year-old Keeley, and her mother. He said he wants to express his thanks and gratitude.

Multiple families are now dealing with loss.

Austin Scott’s family said:

“We can tell you he was a fierce friend. He loved with all he had. He always wanted to have a family of his own and I’m not surprised at all that he went in after that little boy. He would do anything for anyone, anytime. The kind of guy you want in your corner. He has a big family and was loved by so many. We are so proud but will miss him like crazy!”

Troy McCollough’s family said:

“I can’t remember a time that Troy was not there for whoever needed him. Growing up I knew he always had our back in school, or anywhere else. Family has always been first with Troy.

“Thirty-seven years ago he jumped in that same river to help save three of his nieces and two brothers-in-law. So he has always been our hero. It comes as no surprise to us that he tried to help someone in need, without a second thought.

“Troy owned a flooring business in Merryville Louisiana for 29 years. He has a wonderful wife, Susie, of 34 years, two beautiful daughters and five grandchildren. He loved all of them so very much. As a dad he had a special pride in his daughter, Elizabeth, for serving in the United States Air Force.

“Troy we all love you and will miss you terribly. Forever our brother, forever our HERO.”

Austin’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Bently’s family has also set up a fundraiser, which can be found here.

Information regarding the person who helped save Keeley and her mother can be sent to news@kplctv.com or 337-304-6435.

