Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering

The girl was trapped under a 1,000-pound bale of hay. (SOURCE: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 9-year-old girl who was trapped underneath a large bale of hale last week in Wisconsin, was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Savannah Grahl, 9, and her older sister were playing with new kittens in the calf barn on a family farm, their mother, Tara Grahl, told WBAY.

Grahl said she walked into the barn and found Savannah’s head and neck trapped between two bales of hay that were stacked on top of one another.

With the help of her sister-in-law, the two women were able to lift the 1,000-pound bale off the girl, freeing her.

They got the girl breathing again before first responders arrived. She was eventually flown to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee in critical care.

She moved out of ICU on Saturday, and Grahl announced on Facebook Monday that Savannah would be released from the hospital Tuesday.

Grahl says her daughter will have to wear a neck brace for a few months and will need physical and occupational therapy to regain strength and mobility in her right arm and hand.

“She has the best attitude and has been the best little patient ever,” her mother said, thankful her daughter is alive.

