Habitat for Humanity’s $4.6 million project to replace lost houses underway in Jean Lafitte

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - Habitat for Humanity announced in June a plan to build 40-60 new houses in the town of Jean Lafitte, to assist residents whose secure housing was lost in Hurricane Ida.

The nonprofit said its three-year commitment to the community involves an investment of $4.6 million, and one of the first new houses nearing completion was celebrated Monday (Aug. 29), on the first anniversary of the storm, by local officials and prospective residents.

“We had a trailer, we lost the trailer,” Corrinne Percle said. “Habitat is building us a house. Thank God for that.

“It is so wonderful. I just cannot express how wonderful.”

Jean Lafitte mayor Tim Kerner Jr. said he is overjoyed by the love that Habitat has shown his community.

“These people have a shot at having a house. They’re going to have a roof over their heads for their families,” Kerner said. “I thank everybody that was involved, from the bottom of my heart. What a wonderful day in Lafitte.”

Marguerite Oestreicher, executive director of the New Orleans-area Habitat for Humanity, said she is confident the organization can fulfill its commitment to the community.

“We will be able to build between 40 and 60 homes over the next two to three years,” Oestreicher said. “It does take time. And it takes time for families who may also be having full time jobs to work their sweat equity and work their way through the process.”

Percle said she hopes many others will benefit from the organization.

“Everybody is so excited,” she said. “I know it’s a great program and I just wish everybody the best.”

