Hot, humid with some late day storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last few days of August are finally going to feel like late summer as the lack of rain and clouds will yield some hot temperatures.

Expect the majority of your Tuesday forecast to be dominated by sunny skies and hot, humid conditions. Highs will top out around 92-93 later this afternoon but there’s also a storm chance. I do expect the development of storms to occur in South Mississippi by late day with those storms trending into our area by this evening. Don’t be surprised if these are lightning and wind producers too. Rain chance today around 40%.

As we work through the middle of the week, rain chances will be spotty and the heat will be more noticeable. Highs stay in the lower 90s through at least Thursday before we start to change things a bit heading into next weekend.

The early look at Labor Day weekend shows an influx of moisture moving in from the Gulf leading to more storms and less hot conditions. Highs should fall back into the 80s as rain chances ramp up to around 60%.

In the tropics, two areas over the Atlantic are being monitored for tropical development. One has a high chance at becoming a named storm and the other a medium chance. The big question is can one of these disturbances get a name before the end of August as we’ve yet to have a named storm this month? That’s only happened twice in our history. Good news...both disturbances look to head out to sea.

