Jesuit High School closed due to ‘credible’ threat, source says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A school source has confirmed with Fox 8 that Jesuit High School is closed Tuesday (Aug. 30) due to what was described as a “credible” threat.

Students who were already on campus have been instructed to leave and those arriving have been informed not to come to campus.

Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

