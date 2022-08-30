BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man gets 3 years in prison for scheme to sell fraudulent Super Bowl rings

A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.
A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.(USAO Central District of CA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Jersey man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for a scheme to sell fake Super Bowl rings.

Scott Spina pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and another count of aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California said Spina bought memorabilia in 2017 from a former pro football player. He then used that unidentified player’s information to place an order for three “family and friends” Super Bowl rings with the name Brady on them.

Spina told the ring-maker the jewelry was for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to prosecutors, Spina eventually sold those rings to an auction house for $100,000.

Spina’s plea deal called for him to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former player.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
Stacie (left) and Scott Toups suffered a carjacking with no answers from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court

Latest News

Traffic flowing again on Causeway after oil spill
All lanes open again after oil on Causeway southbound cleaned up
The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘credible’ threat, source says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal