Lawn care worker shot and killed on the job in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren't yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him.
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening.

Authorities responded to a scene in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive around 7:25 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on his back. That man was 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons, Jr. from Saucier, according to the coroner. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him. His autopsy will take place Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

