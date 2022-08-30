Report: Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heading into the regular season, the Saints are losing one of their most spirited defenders.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that defensive back Chauncy Gardner-Johnson is headed to Philadelphia via trade after contract extension talks broke down.

Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

The move is a shocking one as Gardner-Johnson was fully expected to remain with the Black & Gold. Instead, the Eagles have landed a premium talent in the defensive secondary that will likely be ready to start right away.

Fortunately for New Orleans, they have a significant amount of depth in several positions, including those in the defensive secondary. Teams around the league have been working the phones with the Saints in hopes they could land one of their talents. It would have been unlikely that the Saints would have been able to afford to keep Gardner-Johnson in an actual contract year due to how deep they are in several positions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Saints will receive a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the worse of Philly’s two 6th round picks in 2024. It’s meager compensation for a player that produced so much on the field.

Full trade terms:



🏈Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025.



🏈Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Nonetheless, the Saints are losing a fan favorite who can become a star and household name around the league for years to come.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.