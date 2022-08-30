Suspect arrested in LSU DoorDash assault case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the DoorDash assault case that occurred on the campus.
According to authorities, the incident took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, near Acadian Hall on campus.
Police say he works as a food delivery driver for DoorDash.
“On August 25, LSU Police were notified of an incident that occurred at Acadian Hall. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Lazariel Archilla, and on August 29, Archilla met with detectives at the LSU Police Department, where he was arrested and charged with simple battery and simple assault, based on the evidence obtained in the case,” said LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard.
Authorities met with the victim of the incident, who ordered food from the delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to the attempted kidnapping/simple assault.
Door Dash sent the below statement about the incident:
Authorities report the Acadian Hall incident is unrelated to a second-degree kidnapping that was reported, which is still under investigation.
Some important safety tips to remember when using a rideshare or delivery service is to confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle, utilize these services with others present, and report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police immediately.
For safety resources available on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police.
If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact LSU Police directly at 225-578-3231.
LSU released a statement on Friday, Aug. 26 with clarification about safety alerts issued on campus:
