BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing herself, officials say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk last Friday (Aug. 26) in Ponchatoula was located after her truck flipped in St. Tammany Parish.

Deputies say Tabitha Mielke, 32, of Lacombe, attacked a Texaco gas station clerk on Highway 22 in Ponchatoula. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning (Aug. 30), a patrol sergeant saw Mielke’s dark blue Nissan Frontier Desert Runner truck flipped over in the woods near the intersection of Hwy. 1088 and Hwy. 36.

Tabitha Mielke, 32, is accused of stabbing a gas station clerk and was located after deputies...
Tabitha Mielke, 32, is accused of stabbing a gas station clerk and was located after deputies found her flipped truck in St. Tammany Parish.(STPSO)

The responding sergeant says Mielke was armed with a knife and threatening to kill herself. More deputies were called for backup.

Officials say Mielke stabbed herself several times before deputies were able to subdue and disarm her.

Once she is released from the hospital, Mielke will be booked for the convenience store attack.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
Armed robbery suspects take machete from employee, drag her
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Stacie (left) and Scott Toups suffered a carjacking with no answers from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court

Latest News

John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.
Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says
Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State...
Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an...
Report: Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Eagles