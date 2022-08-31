Alleged copper theft leads to massive water main break in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A common New Orleans crime led to some big issues Tuesday (Aug. 30) off Tulane Avenue.

A massive geyser shot up more than 20 feet for much of the day outside of Sidney Torres’ IV Waste on South Pierce Street.

“We never thought that this would blow open, but it did,” Torres said.

Torres also owns the building next door -- Fontainebleau Self Storage -- where he says there was a break-in by copper thieves on Monday night.

“If we didn’t have those lines being stolen last night -- copper lines -- we wouldn’t have to deal with this water main,” Torres said.

Torres said the thieves broke into a storage unit and burned insulation off some copper pipes they intended to steal, leaving water gushing inside.

“(Workers) were turning this off to fix the line, and when they went to go turn it back on, it blew,” Torres said. “It could have been a lot worse than what it was. I know it looked bad, but there was actually a guy in the hole that could have gotten hurt and he didn’t.”

Torres said they waited on the Sewerage and Water Board to stop the geyser that erupted out of the manhole, but eventually he directed his own crew to try shutting off the fountain.

“We’re waiting for them to come fix it so we can turn the water back on, because this building is out of water until they do,” Torres said.

The bigger issue for Torres is the repeated crime in the area.

“We have our own security out here now, and we keep (dealing with) guys that are constantly coming in and out,” Torres said. “It’s gotten a lot better, but it’s still difficult. I mean, we had somebody come slash tires the other day, just just to slash tires. Our guys were out working on the trucks and they come back to their cars and their windows busted.”

Torres said the S&WB finally came by to figure out what needs to be done and says they will return Wednesday morning to fix the broken main.

