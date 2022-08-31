Archbishop Aymond thrilled by release of Kenner Nun Suellen Tennyson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The archbishop of New Orleans is expressing relief tonight at the rescue of a local nun and dear friend who was abducted and held hostage in West Africa for the past five months.

Kenner native, Sister Sue Ellen Tennyson is now under the protection of the FBI, after surviving a kidnapping ordeal that some feared she might not endure.

“I said this was a miracle and it is a miracle,” said Archbishop Gregory Aymond, who got word Monday that the 83-year-old Tennyson was safe after being kidnapped five months ago. She was abducted by 10 armed men who broke into her home at night in Yalgo, Burkina Faso, in west Africa. They destroyed everything in the home of the lifelong nun, who has a heart condition.

“To think she was kidnapped and kept for five months, she didn’t have her glasses or her heart medication,” said Aymond.

Tennyson had been in Burkina Faso for eight years, after serving in a variety of teaching and administrative capacities with the New Orleans archdiocese.

“Sister Suellen had a heart of the missionary and there were many people who told her that she should go to West Africa but she was determined to go,” said Aymond.

She is a leader for the Marianites of Holy Cross, a religious order based in Covington, where friends received little information about her condition.

“We have our concerns, we don’t know what condition she was in in the last five months,” said Mariannite Superior, Sister Ann Lacour.

The sisters say the FBI provided regular updates on Tennyson’s whereabouts, but there was no guarantee she would be found alive.

“We can’t even describe they have been nothing but supportive, courteous, they have held her hand every step of the way,” said Marianite sister Renee’ Daigle.

Sister Suellen Tennyson is a dedicated Marianite nun who could’ve retired a long time ago, but the archbishop wonders if she will even do it now after all that she’s been through.

“Tennyson will never retire, wherever she ends up she will continue to do ministry I’m quite sure,” said Aymond.

Marianite sisters from Covington look forward to Tennyson’s eventual return to New Orleans.

“Thanks be to God, Sue Ellen will be home,” said Lacour.

And the Archbishop says he will be there to greet his old friend.

“I will tell Sister Suellen that we thank God for her and our ministry and we love her deeply and she’s always had a place in our hearts,” said Aymond.

