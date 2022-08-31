BBB Accredited Business
Bruce Dry skies and hotter temps for a change

Bruce: Final day of August with no named storms for the month
Bruce: Final day of August with no named storms for the month(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A welcome change with dry skies but hotter temps. Tomorrow we get another one with sunny skies a few clouds and mostly dry skies.

. A stray storm is possible, but unlikely. Most of whatever rain will be south along the coast. Highs will climb near the mid 90s and heat index values could be well into the triple digits by afternoon and early evening.

The end of the week looks wetter as Gulf moisture returns. Afternoon storms come back and temperatures will once again fall below average.

The tropics are heating up no concern for the Gulf Of Mexico.

