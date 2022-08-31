Cantrell hires former NYPD deputy chief to consult on revamp of NOPD operations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beset by dwindling manpower and lengthening response times, the New Orleans Police Department on Wednesday (Aug. 31) brought in the former head of the New York City police department’s massive patrol division to help develop a strategy to revamp operations within the NOPD.

Fausto Pichardo, who until his abrupt resignation in October 2020 was Chief of Patrol and the highest-ranking Latino in the NYPD, will work for up to six months in New Orleans to implement recommended changes and train a permanent replacement as Chief of Operations for the NOPD.

The appointment represents an acknowledgement by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson that changes are needed in the NOPD’s command structure and district operations in order to meet the challenges of rising crime, declining numbers of officers and a public demanding better from its police department.

“We will look at restructuring and redeploying our department to best serve the purposes of officer safety, crime-fighting and better service to the residents and visitors of our city,” Ferguson said in an email sent department-wide. “Chief Pichardo will begin working with us today to ascertain exactly where our full-duty cops are and how they might soon be reorganized to achieve the purposes I have set.”

Ferguson assured officers in his email that “my team will remain my team,” but also wrote, “There may be different roles and responsibilities for some, but the mission and vision are the same.”

Ferguson explained that Pichardo and a second former NYPD deputy chief had been brought to New Orleans for “a rapid 10-day assessment” of the NOPD’s operations. The goals, Ferguson said, were to find ways to improve officer safety, crime-reduction capabilities and response times for serious crimes, “especially crimes in progress.”

Ferguson said he asked Fausto “to help us for as long as six months to implement their recommendations, many of which we had already identified. He will be doing this as a consulting Chief of Operations and will train his permanent replacement during this period.”

The Dominican-born Pichardo appeared to be a popular figure within the New York Police Department, where he rose from the rank of patrolman in 1999 to a top leadership position supervising nearly 22,000 uniformed officers.

Pichardo reportedly clashed with former New York mayor Bill de Blasio over perceived micro-managing, when he abruptly turned in retirement papers on Oct. 13, 2020.

