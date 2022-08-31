Central City homicide under investigation Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) at the western edge of Central City, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD provided few details in its initial report, including the identity, age or gender of the victim. The department said only that the homicide was under investigation near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues after the person was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

