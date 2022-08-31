BBB Accredited Business
Central City homicide under investigation Tuesday night

A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on...
A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) at the western edge of Central City, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD provided few details in its initial report, including the identity, age or gender of the victim. The department said only that the homicide was under investigation near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues after the person was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

