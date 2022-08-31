Council demands action after hearing emergency calls are getting downgraded to ‘non’ emergency

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Council members say the new data concerning response times and calls for service is alarming.

The NOPD manpower shortage continues to create problems with a force that fell from 1200 in 2019 to now around 948 officers. The NOPD is struggling to keep up with calls for service with response times taking on an of average 31 minutes.

Council members learned that 42 percent of 911 emergency calls were downgraded to non-emergencies this year, making response times even longer. The longer the response time, the more likely the victims will be gone from the scene when police arrive.

According to the report, a total of 95 rapes, 74 armed robberies, 252 aggravated assaults and nearly 1500 domestic disturbances were downgraded this year. City leaders worry about the impact it’s having on crime victims.

“You talk about the trauma of rape, the trauma of other types of violations as they are, and the lack of urgency in addressing them. It doesn’t just lead to horrific outcomes, it undermines people’s faith in the department,” says J.P. Morrell.

The Council says the solution is to hire professional civilians who can handle some of the cases that may require an immediate NOPD response.

“The thing is, we have to move with urgency,” says Helena Moreno.

“The sooner the urgency of addressing the civilization issue, the sooner it will actually help with retention because it will stop the burnout,” says Morrell.

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson has said he supports hiring civilians, but the City Council says the time to act is now and they’re demanding action.

