BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Gov. Edwards, state leaders to participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit

broadband internet
broadband internet(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Alexandria, La. to join the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and other federal, state, and local officials for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit.

The event will focus on expanding high-speed internet across Louisiana.

Edwards is expected to speak around 10 a.m. at The Hotel Bentley located at 200 Desoto Street.

In the afternoon, the Governor will travel to Hodge, Louisiana to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. for the WestRock Paper Mill.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Atlantic disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but only one...
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
John Q. Adams Middle School
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
A woman accused of stabbing a convenience store clerk in Ponchatoula has been located after her...
Woman accused of stabbing gas station clerk in Ponchatoula located after flipping truck, stabbing self, officials say
Stacie (left) and Scott Toups suffered a carjacking with no answers from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court

Latest News

A water main burst next to Sidney Torres' IV Waste headquarters in Mid-City on Tuesday (Aug....
Alleged copper theft leads to massive water main break in Mid-City
One year after son's murder, New Orleans mother Nekisha McGlothen seeks justice, runs non-profit
New Orleans mother angry son’s killer tried as juvenile, can only be jailed to age 21
Zurik Investigation: Hutson transparency investigation
ZURIK: Questions over hiring at Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
New Orleans mother outraged at 'juvenile life' sentence for her son's teen murderer
New Orleans mother outraged at 'juvenile life' sentence for her son's teen murderer