Heart of Louisiana: Lafayette’s Cajun Farmers Market

By Dave McNamara
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of Cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette.

Local farms, cooks and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live Cajun music for nearly a decade at this downtown Lafayette park. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

