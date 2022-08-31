Hot, dry weather for a few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A change in the pattern is expected for a few days as drier conditions work into the area leading to low rain chances but high heat.

It’s going to get toasty on your Wednesday as highs soar into the middle 90s in most locations. This is in response to less rain, fewer clouds and plentiful sunshine expected for today. Rain chances will be around 20% as a stray storm remains possible. Feels like readings will spend multiple hours above 100 degrees but our humidity values should back down some with a northerly flow developing over the area.

Same story, different day on Thursday before we quickly bring rain chances back Friday on into the weekend. It does look like the Gulf will open back up by then leading to more numerous storms returning to the forecast. I don’t see any specific day through Labor Day becoming a total washout but normal summer downpours will be possible. That will knock our highs back down into the 80s.

A check of the tropics shows three areas over the open Atlantic with potential development. All of these disturbances look poised to head out to sea with no worries for anything happening in the Gulf over the next week. If we make it through today without a named storm developing, it will only be the third time since 1950 August has gone stormless. The other two times were 1961 and 1997 with both of those years experiencing a below-normal season.

