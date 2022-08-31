Maintenance man at Reserve’s Riverside Academy accused of peeping into girls’ bathroom

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - A maintenance man at Reserve’s Riverside Academy has been arrested after authorities say he drilled holes in a bathroom in order to peep at schoolgirls through a view-only plumbing camera.

Blake Krueger of Reserve was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 30), the St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Kreuger, 35, was booked with two counts of video voyeurism. Each count is punishable by up to two years in state prison upon conviction.

The St. John Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was launched after two female students discovered the camera positioned to see into the bathroom of the school’s athletics facility. The students alerted school officials, who contacted the sheriff’s department.

“Through investigation, detectives determined that holes were drilled into stalls in a girls’ bathroom in the athletic facility and a view-only plumbing camera had been used in one of the holes to secretly view females,” the sheriff’s office said. “At this time, it has been determined Krueger acted alone.”

Krueger’s bond was set at $50,000.

Anyone with more information on the case was asked to contact the St. John’s Sheriff’s Office at (985) 359-8776.

