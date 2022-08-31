BBB Accredited Business
Man shot to death Tuesday night in Central City

A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on...
A person was killed Tuesday night (Aug. 30) near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues on the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death while sitting inside a vehicle Tuesday night (Aug. 30) at the western edge of Central City, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age were not disclosed. The department said only that the homicide was under investigation near the corner of Louisiana and Loyola avenues after the man was fatally shot around 8:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Meghan Constantine at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (540) 822-1111.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

